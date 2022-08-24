Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Mitropolit Kallistos Ware, un prieten vechi al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, a trecut la Domnul

Data: 24 Aug, 2022

București, 24 august 2022

Sanctității Sale Bartolomeu,

Arhiepiscopul Constantinopolului - Noua Romă,

Patriarh Ecumenic

Sanctitatea Voastră,

Am aflat cu tristețe de trecerea din această viață, în ziua de 24 august 2022, a Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Kallistos, Mitropolit de Diokleia, un prieten vechi al Bisericii noastre și al nostru personal, un promotor neobosit al valorilor Ortodoxiei în Occident, unind teologia cu viaţa liturgică şi cu activitatea pastorală.

În special, ne aducem aminte de Înaltpreasfinția Sa ca de ierarhul erudit şi profesorul de teologie ortodoxă la prestigioasa Universitate din Oxford şi preşedinte al Institutului pentru Studii Creştin‑Ortodoxe din Cambridge pentru mulţi ani.

În aceste momente de întristare, adresăm Sanctității Voastre și Sfintei Biserici a Constantinopolului gândurile noastre fraterne de consolare și ne rugăm Domnului Iisus Hristos, Cel înviat din morți, să dăruiască sufletului fratelui nostru ierarh Kallistos odihnă în pacea, lumina şi iubirea Preasfintei Treimi!

Pomenirea sa să fie veșnică din neam în neam!

Cu aleasă prețuire și frățească dragoste în Hristos Domnul,

† Daniel

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

***

Bucharest, 24 August 2022

His Holiness BARTHOLOMEW,

Archbishop of Constantinople – New Rome,

Ecumenical Patriarch

Your Holiness,

With sadness, we have learned of the passing from this world, today, the 24th of August 2022, of His Eminence Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia, an old friend of our Church and of ours, personally, and a tireless promoter of Orthodoxy in the Western world, unitying theology with liturgical life and pastoral activity.

Particularily, we remember him as the erudite hierarch and the professor of Orthodox theology at the prestigious Oxford University and Chairman of the Institute of Christian Orthodox Studies in Cambridge for many years.

In this time of sadness, we address to Your Holiness and to the Holy Church of Constantinople our fraternal thoughts of consolation and pray the Lord Jesus Christ, Who has risen from the dead, to give to the soul of our brother hierarch Kallistos rest in the peace, light and love of the Most Holy Trinity!

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

With high esteem and brotherly love in Christ the Lord,

† DANIEL

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church