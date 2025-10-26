Data: 26 Octombrie 2025

Astăzi, cu prilejul sfințirii exteriorului și a picturii Catedralei Naționale, în prezenţa Sanctității Sale Patriarhului Ecumenic, Bartolomeu I al Constantinopolului, a Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, a înaltelor autorități de Stat ale României, a delegațiilor eparhiilor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române din țară și din afara granițelor, a reprezentanților cultelor religioase din România, în prezenţa reprezentanților multor instituţii bisericeşti şi civile, administrative, sociale şi culturale, precum și în fața mulțimii credincioșilor prezenți din toată țara și din afara României, aducem mulțumire lui Dumnezeu că ne-a ajutat ca, de la slujba de târnosire, din anul 2018, să continuăm amplele lucrări de finisaje exterioare și pictarea la interior în tehnica mozaic.

Mulțumim Sanctității Sale care ne-a onorat cu prezenta și alături de care am săvârșit slujba de sfințire a Catedralei Naționale. Prezența Sanctității Sale Bartolomeu I, Patriarhul Ecumenic al Constantinopolului, atât la sfințirea altarului Catedralei Naţionale din Bucureşti, în anul 2018, cât și anul acesta, 2025, la sfințirea picturii acesteia, este o mărturie a unității în Ortodoxie și a sprijinului constant al Patriarhiei Ecumenice pentru libertatea administrativă și demnitatea Bisericilor locale. Dragostea de sfinți a Sanctității Sale apropie mai mult Bisericile Ortodoxe surori, iar prin cei patru cuvioși români, Sfântul Cuvios Dionisie Vatopedinul de la Colciu și Sfinții Cuvioși Petroniu, Nifon și Nectarie Protopsaltul de la Prodromu, pe care Sfântul Sinod al Patriarhiei Ecumenice i-a inclus în sinaxarul Bisericii anul acesta, 2025, în ședințele de lucru din luna august și luna octombrie, ne oferă modele concrete de comuniune și cooperare în Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos.

Mulțumim tuturor membrilor din delegația Patriarhiei Ecumenice, aflaţi la București în aceste zile istorice din viața Bisericii Ortodoxe Române.

Mulțumim cuvioșilor părinți aghioriți că au dat mărturie despre viața și minunile sfinților cuvioși români din Muntele Athos, recent proclamaţi sfinţi de Patriarhia Ecumenică. În semn de recunoștință, Chiliei Sfântul Gheorghe – Colciu îi oferim o raclă de argint aurit pentru moaștele Sfântului Cuvios Dionisie Vatopedinul de la Colciu, iar Schitului românesc Prodromu îi oferim o raclă de argint aurit pentru moaștele Sfântului Cuvios Petroniu de la Prodromu.

Mulțumiri deosebite aducem înaltelor autorități de stat române pentru sprijinul administrativ și financiar acordat la construirea Catedralei Mântuirii Neamului: Guvernelor României din perioada anilor 2011-2025, Primăriei Municipiului București, altor Primării din Capitală şi din ţară, precum și unor Consilii județene.

De asemenea, mulțumim tuturor binefăcătorilor şi sponsorilor, donatorilor anonimi și celor care au cerut să fie pomeniți la Sfântul Altar cu familiile lor, pentru sprijinul acordat de aceștia în împlinirea acestui ideal românesc, în acest an plin de semnificații, al Centenarului Patriarhiei Române.

Astăzi, la sfârşitul sfinţirii picturii Catedralei Naţionale, dorim să mulţumim tuturor ierarhilor, tuturor preoţilor şi diaconilor, tuturor monahilor şi monahiilor, credincioşilor şi credincioaselor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române din ţară şi din afara României, pentru sprijinul lor spiritual şi material în această lucrare a Bisericii noastre. Le împărtășim tuturor părinteşti binecuvântări şi le cerem să ne ajute, prin rugăciune şi dărnicie, să finalizăm toate lucrările la Catedrala Națională, inclusiv Paraclisul şi spaţiile multifuncţionale de la demisolul Catedralei.

Pentru buna organizare și desfășurare a slujbei de Sfințire a exteriorului şi a picturii Catedralei Naționale, mulțumim Cancelariei Sfântului Sinod, Administrației patriarhale și Arhiepiscopiei Bucureștilor, mulțumim Serviciului de Pază și Protecție, Jandarmeriei Române, Primăriei Generale a Municipiului București, Primăriei Sectorului 5, pe al cărui teritoriu administrativ se află Catedrala Națională, Direcției Generale de Jandarmi a Municipiului București, Poliției Române, Brigăzii Rutiere, Serviciului de Ambulanță București‑Ilfov, Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență București‑Ilfov, Poliției Locale a Municipiului București și Poliției Locale a Sectorului 5.

Mulțumim sutelor de voluntari ai Paraclisului Catedralei Mântuirii Neamului și ai grupului „Tineri în acţiune” al Arhiepiscopiei Bucureştilor pentru ajutorul acordat, precum și pentru sprijinul pe care îl vor acorda în perioada următoare, până în ziua de vineri, 31 octombrie, timp în care Catedrala Națională va fi deschisă pelerinilor care doresc să se închine în Sfântul Altar.

Ne rugăm Domnului Iisus Hristos să ne ajute să folosim această împlinire ca pe un moment luminos de binecuvântare şi bucurie, de întărire a credinţei şi a iubirii frățești, știind că sărbătorirea unui eveniment în Biserică poate fi şi un moment de reînnoire a misiunii, o reîmprospătare spirituală pentru un nou început, spre slava lui Dumnezeu şi mântuirea oamenilor!

† Daniel

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

Cuvânt de mulțumire adresat la slujba de Sfințire a picturii Catedralei Naționale (duminică, 26 octombrie 2025)

Today, on the occasion of the blessing of the exterior and of the painting of the National Cathedral, in the presence of His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the high State authorities of Romania, the delegations from the dioceses of the Romanian Orthodox Church from within the country and abroad, the representatives of the religious cults in Romania, and in the presence of representatives from many ecclesiastical and civil, administrative, social, and cultural institutions, as well as in front of the numerous faithful gathered from all over the country and from beyond Romania’s borders, we give thanks to God for helping us, since the consecration service in 2018, to continue the extensive exterior finishing works and the interior painting in mosaic technique.

We convey our gratitude to His Holiness for honouring us with His presence and for concelebrating with us the service of the consecration of the National Cathedral. The presence of His Holiness Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, both at the consecration of the altar of the National Cathedral in Bucharest in 2018, and this year, in 2025, at the service of the blessing of its painting, stands as a powerful testimony to the unity of Orthodoxy and to the constant support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the administrative freedom and dignity of the local Churches. His Holiness’ love for the saints draws the sister Orthodox Churches closer together. Through the canonization of four Romanian venerable fathers—Saint Dionisie of Vatopedi from Colciu and Saints Petroniu, Nifon, and Nectarie the Protopsaltis from Prodromu—whom the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate included this year, 2025, in the Synaxarion of the Church, during its working sessions in August and October, we are offered concrete models of communion and cooperation in our Lord Jesus Christ.

We extend our gratitude to all members of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s delegation present in Bucharest during these historic days in the life of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

We also thank the venerable Athonite fathers who have borne witness to the life and miracles of these Romanian venerable saints from Mount Athos, recently proclaimed saints by the Ecumenical Patriarchate. As a token of gratitude, we offer a gilded silver reliquary to the Kelli of Saint George – Colciu for the relics of the Venerable Saint Dionisie of Vatopedi from Colciu, and a gilded silver reliquary to the Romanian Skete of Prodromou for the relics of the Venerable Saint Petroniu of Prodromu.

We express our profound gratitude to the distinguished Romanian state authorities for their administrative and financial support in the construction of the People’s Salvation Cathedral: to the successive Governments of Romania from 2011 to 2025, the Bucharest Municipality, other municipal authorities from the Capital City and across the country, as well as to various County Councils.

We also extend our thanks to all benefactors and sponsors, anonymous donors, and those who asked to be commemorated at the Holy Altar together with their families, for their generous support in the fulfilment of this Romanian ideal, in this year of great significance—the Centennial of the Romanian Patriarchate.

Today, at the end of the blessing of the National Cathedral’s painting, we wish to thank all hierarchs, all priests and deacons, all monks and nuns, and all the faithful—both in Romania and abroad—of the Romanian Orthodox Church, for their spiritual and material support in this endeavour of our Church. To all of them, we extend our patriarchal blessings and kindly ask that, through prayer and generosity, they continue to help us complete all the remaining works at the National Cathedral, including the Chapel and the multifunctional areas in the Cathedral’s lower level.

For the successful organization and running of the service of the blessing of the National Cathedral’s exterior and painting, we extend our gratitude to the Office of the Holy Synod, the Patriarchal Administration, and the Archdiocese of Bucharest. We also thank the Protection and Guard Service, Romanian Gendarmerie, the General Municipality of Bucharest, the Municipality of Sector 5, on which administrative territory the Cathedral is located, the General Directorate of Gendarmes in Bucharest, the Romanian Police, the Road Brigade, Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, the Bucharest Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate, the Local Police of Bucharest Municipality, and the Local Police of Sector 5.

We extend our thanks to the hundreds of volunteers from the Chapel of the People’s Salvation Cathedral and to the “Youth in Action” group of the Archdiocese of Bucharest for their invaluable assistance, as well as for the support they will continue to provide in the coming days, until Friday, October 31, during which time the National Cathedral will remain open to pilgrims wishing to pray inside the Holy Altar.

We pray to our Lord Jesus Christ to help us use this accomplishment as a bright moment of blessing and joy, a moment of strengthening our faith and fraternal love, knowing that the celebration of an event within the Church can also be a time of renewal in our mission, a spiritual refreshment for a new beginning, to the glory of God and for the salvation of the people!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

Word of Thanks at the Service of the Blessing of the National Cathedral’s Painting (Sunday, October 26, 2025)