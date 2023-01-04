Mesaj de felicitare pentru Patriarhul Georgiei, la împlinirea vârstei de 90 de ani

Data: 04 Ianuarie 2023

Bucureşti, 4 ianuarie 2023

Preafericirii Sale ILIA II,

Arhiepiscop de Mtskheta și Tbilisi,

Mitropolit de Bichvinta și Țskhum-Abhazia,

Patriarhul Catholicos al Întregii Georgii

Preafericirea Voastră,

Cu ocazia împlinirii vârstei de 90 de ani, vă felicităm și vă dorim, Preafericirea Voastră, mult ajutor de la Dumnezeu în activitatea pastorală pe care o desfășurați! Arhipăstorirea de peste 45 de ani, ca Patriarh Catholicos al poporului ortodox georgian de pretutindeni, este o dovadă incontestabilă a devotamentului jertfelnic și statornic al Preafericirii Voastre, în slujirea lui Dumnezeu și a credincioșilor.

În numele membrilor Sfântului Sinod, al clerului și al credincioșilor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, ne rugăm Mântuitorului nostru Iisus Hristos, Arhiereul mărturisirii noastre (cf. Evrei 3, 1), să reverse asupra Preafericirii Voastre darurile Sale cele bogate, spre slava Preasfintei Treimi și spre binele Bisericii Ortodoxe din Georgia.

Cu deosebită stimă și dragoste frățească în Hristos, Domnul nostru,

† DANIEL

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

***

Bucharest, 4 January 2023

His Beatitude Ilia II,

Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi,

Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia,

Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia

Your Beatitude,

On the occasion of your 90th birthday anniversary, we congratulate Your Beatitude and wish you abundant help from God in the pastoral activity you unfold! Your leadership as Catholicos Patriarch of all Georgian Orthodox people for more than 45 years is a incontestable prove of Your Beatitude commitment in serving God and your believers in faithfulness and determination.

On behalf of the members of the Holy Synod, the clergy and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church, we pray our Saviour Jesus Christ, the High Priest Whom we confess (cf. Hebrews 3:1), to bestow upon Your Beatitude His rich gifts, for the glory of the Most Holy Trinity and the wellbeing of the of the Orthodox Church of Georgia.

With high esteem and brotherly love in Christ, our Lord,

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church