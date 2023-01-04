Ziarul Lumina utilizează fişiere de tip cookie pentru a personaliza și îmbunătăți experiența ta pe Website-ul nostru. Te informăm că ne-am actualizat politicile pentru a integra în acestea și în activitatea curentă a Ziarului Lumina cele mai recente modificări propuse de Regulamentul (UE) 2016/679 privind protecția persoanelor fizice în ceea ce privește prelucrarea datelor cu caracter personal și privind libera circulație a acestor date. Înainte de a continua navigarea pe Website-ul nostru te rugăm să aloci timpul necesar pentru a citi și înțelege conținutul Politicii de Cookie. Prin continuarea navigării pe Website-ul nostru confirmi acceptarea utilizării fişierelor de tip cookie conform Politicii de Cookie. Nu uita totuși că poți modifica în orice moment setările acestor fişiere cookie urmând instrucțiunile din Politica de Cookie.
Mesaj de felicitare adresat Patriarhului Ilia al II lea al Georgiei

Mesaj de felicitare adresat Patriarhului Ilia al II lea al Georgiei

Mesaje și cuvântări
Data: 04 Ianuarie 2023

Bucureşti, 4 ianuarie 2023

 

Preafericirii Sale ILIA II,

Arhiepiscop de Mtskheta și Tbilisi,

Mitropolit de Bichvinta și Țskhum-Abhazia,

Patriarhul Catholicos al Întregii Georgii

 

Preafericirea Voastră,

 

Cu ocazia împlinirii vârstei de 90 de ani, vă felicităm și vă dorim, Preafericirea Voastră, mult ajutor de la Dumnezeu în activitatea pastorală pe care o desfășurați! Arhipăstorirea de peste 45 de ani, ca Patriarh Catholicos al poporului ortodox georgian de pretutindeni, este o dovadă incontestabilă a devotamentului jertfelnic și statornic al Preafericirii Voastre, în slujirea lui Dumnezeu și a credincioșilor.

În numele membrilor Sfântului Sinod, al clerului și al credincioșilor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, ne rugăm Mântuitorului nostru Iisus Hristos,  Arhiereul mărturisirii noastre (cf. Evrei 3, 1), să reverse asupra Preafericirii Voastre darurile Sale cele bogate, spre slava Preasfintei Treimi și spre binele Bisericii Ortodoxe din Georgia.

 

Cu deosebită stimă și dragoste frățească în Hristos, Domnul nostru,

 

† DANIEL

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

 

***

 

 

Bucharest, 4 January 2023

 

His Beatitude Ilia II,

Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi,

Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia,

Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia

 

 

Your Beatitude,

 

 

On the occasion of your 90th birthday anniversary, we congratulate Your Beatitude and wish you abundant help from God in the pastoral activity you unfold! Your leadership as Catholicos Patriarch of all Georgian Orthodox people for more than 45 years is a incontestable prove of Your Beatitude commitment in serving God and your believers in faithfulness and determination.

On behalf of the members of the Holy Synod, the clergy and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church, we pray our Saviour Jesus Christ, the High Priest Whom we confess (cf. Hebrews 3:1), to bestow upon Your Beatitude His rich gifts, for the glory of the Most Holy Trinity and the wellbeing of the of the Orthodox Church of Georgia.

           

With high esteem and brotherly love in Christ, our Lord,

 

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

 

