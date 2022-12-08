„Orice lăcaș al Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu este un spațiu sfințit închinat Domnului Iisus Hristos”

Data: 08 Decembrie 2022

Salutăm inițiativa Camerei Deputaților, care, împreună cu Adunarea Interparlamentară a Ortodoxiei (AIO), organizează, în ziua de 8 decembrie 2022, la Palatul Parlamentului, lansarea ediției în limba română a volumului „Biserica Sfânta Sofia: Bisericile «Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu» în lume”.

În cuprinsul albumului sunt prezentate, în imagini şi cuvinte, lăcașuri de cult reprezentative închinate Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu, începând cu Hagia Sofia de la Constantinopol și continuând cu alte treizeci și șapte de biserici din întreaga lume, parte importantă din patrimoniul spiritual şi material universal, de o deosebită valoare istorică și culturală, dar și de o mare valoare arhitecturală și artistică.

Așa cum ne încredințează Sfântul Apostol Pavel, „Noi propovăduim pe Hristos cel răstignit [...], puterea lui Dumnezeu şi înţelepciunea lui Dumnezeu (1 Corinteni 1, 23‑24)”. De aceea, orice lăcaș al Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu este un spațiu sfințit închinat Domnului și Mântuitorului nostru Iisus Hristos.

Lansarea albumului „Biserica Sfânta Sofia: Bisericile «Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu» în lume” ne oferă posibilitatea de a studia mai atent şi a aprecia istoria şi valoarea spațiului sacru, pentru că sfințirea unui lăcaş de cult transformă un dar al oamenilor pentru Dumnezeu într‑un dar oferit de Sfânta Treime oamenilor. Când se sfinţeşte o biserică, oamenii oferă lui Dumnezeu bunuri pământeşti materiale, iar Dumnezeu le oferă oamenilor bunuri cereşti spirituale.

† Daniel

Patriarhul României

Mesaj adresat cu prilejul lansării ediției în limba română a volumului Biserica Sfânta Sofia: Bisericile «Înțelepciunii lui Dumnezeu» în lume, Palatul Parlamentului, 8 decembrie 2022.

Titlul aparține redacției

***

Distinguished audience,

We welcome the initiative of the Chamber of Deputies, for organising, together with the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (A.I.O.), on December 2022, at the Palace of the Parliament, of the launch of the Romanian edition of the volume The Church of Hagia Sophia: Churches of the «Wisdom of God» in the world.

In the contents of the album, representative places of worship dedicated to the Wisdom of God are presented, in images and words, starting with Hagia Sophia in Constantinople and continuing with thirty-seven other churches from around the world, as an important part of the universal spiritual and material heritage, of great historical and cultural value, but also of great architectural and artistic value.

As Holy Apostle Paul assures us, “We preach the crucified Christ [...], the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1 Corinthians 1:23-24). Therefore, every place of God's Wisdom is a consecrated space dedicated to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

The launch of the album The Church of Hagia Sophia: Churches of the «Wisdom of God» in the world gives us the opportunity to study more carefully and appreciate the history and value of the sacred space, because the consecration of a place of worship transforms a gift of people to God, into a gift offered by the Most Holy Trinity to people. When a church is consecrated, people offer to God material earthly goods, and God offers people spiritual heavenly goods.

We wish all the participants in this event good health and happiness, as well as abundant help from God in preserving the Christian Orthodox faith and in cultivating friendship and cooperation between the Orthodox peoples.

With patriarchal blessing,

† DANIEL

Patriarch of Romania