Încununarea eforturilor depuse de Biserica-mamă pentru românii ortodocși din Irlanda și Islanda

“Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account” (Hebrew 13, 17).

Your Eminences, Your Graces,

Your Eminence Bishop NECTARIE,

Most Reverend and Venerable Fathers,

Esteemed audience,

The enthronement of His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre as the first bishop of the newly established Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland is an event of great and blessed joy, not only for the Romanian Orthodox community in these two island countries of Western and Northern Europe but also for the entire Romanian Orthodox Church.

In its working session on February 29, 2024, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church approved the establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland, with its headquarters in Dublin, as a suffragan diocese of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of Western and Southern Europe. Then, on October 25, 2024, His Grace Nectarie of Brittany, Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Western Europe, was elected hierarch of this newly established diocese.

The establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland marks the culmination of the efforts made by the Mother Church in caring for the Romanian Orthodox priests and faithful who have settled, either temporarily or permanently, in these two European countries. Thus, during this solemn moment of the Enthronement, His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre is entrusted, in cooperation with all the clergy within the newly established diocese, with the noble mission of labouring ­– “whether the time is favourable or not” (2 Tim. 4, 2) – to shepherd the Romanian Orthodox Christians in Ireland and Iceland on the path of salvation, as well as to preserve their spiritual unity and ethnic identity.

His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre is one of the youngest hierarchs of the Romanian Orthodox Church. Nevertheless, His Grace is very knowledgeable of the religious realities and pastoral and missionary challenges in Western Europe, both through his contact with the Western context and culture during his years of spiritual and theological formation at the Saint Serge Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris, and especially through the experience gained while serving as Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Western Europe.

Your Grace Bishop Nectarie,

Serving the people of God in the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland means assuming a great responsibility, especially since the diocese entrusted to you today is one that is in the process of organization and consolidation. However, we are fully convinced that Your Grace, as a worthy and wise servant of God’s Mysteries (cf. 1 Cor. 4, 1), will devoutly serve the Romanian Orthodox community in Ireland and Iceland, faithfully fulfilling the new mission to which you have been called, in cooperation with the other members of the Metropolitan Synod and in full communion with the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

Moreover, the entire European continent is today marked by numerous spiritual, economic, social, and political crises. This is why our Christian and Orthodox testimony must be strengthened and affirmed with even greater wisdom and faithfulness to the saving truth of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, Your Grace, as the bishop of the newly established diocese, you have the duty of promoting dialogue and cooperation with the hierarchs of the other Orthodox Churches in Ireland and Iceland, as well as with the representatives of all Christian denominations in these two countries, with the aim of offering a common testimony, both in word and deed, to show that the principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ represent the spiritual solution to the multiple challenges of the contemporary world.

On this blessed day, we extend to Your Grace our paternal wishes of health, peace, and help from God, praying Christ the Lord to guide you in the pastoral and missionary work entrusted to you. We also pray that Christ may bestow His sanctifying grace upon all the clergy and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland, as well as upon all those who support Your Grace in the holy activity that you carry out.

With fraternal love and paternal blessing in Christ the Lord,

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church