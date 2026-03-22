Am aflat cu adâncă întristare de tragicul accident naval petrecut în portul Midia, județul Constanța, în urma căruia cinci persoane și‑au pierdut viața. În aceste momente de grea încercare, adresăm
Patriarhul Catolicos Ilia al II-lea al Georgiei – un păstor înțelept și smerit
Înaltpreasfinția Voastră,
Înaltpreasfințite Părinte Shio,
Locțiitor al Tronului patriarhal, Mitropolit de Senaki și Chkhorotsku,
Preaiubiți membri ai Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei,
Stimate autorități de Stat ale Republicii Georgiene,
Biserica Ortodoxă Română a primit cu profundă întristare vestea plecării din această lume, la venerabila vârstă de 93 de ani, a preaiubitului nostru frate în Hristos, vrednicul de pomenire Ilia al II-lea, Arhiepiscop de Mtskheta și Tbilisi, Mitropolit de Bichvinta și Tskhum-Abkhazia și Patriarhul Catolicos al Întregii Georgii.
Înzestrat de Dumnezeu cu daruri alese pentru slujirea Bisericii, Preafericirea Sa a călăuzit cu înțelepciune și statornicie poporul dreptcredincios georgian, într-o perioadă marcată de profunde transformări și încercări. Lucrarea sa îndelungată de aproape o jumătate de veac în fruntea Bisericii Ortodoxe Georgiene a fost una de întărire a vieții duhovnicești, de reînviere a tradițiilor sfinte și de mărturisire fermă a credinței ortodoxe.
Păstor înțelept și smerit, Patriarhul Ilia al II-lea a fost un reper de echilibru și speranță pentru cler și credincioși deopotrivă. Prin cuvântul și fapta sa, a cultivat pacea, unitatea și responsabilitatea creștină, oferind un exemplu viu de slujire neobosită și rodnică a Bisericii. Lucrarea pastorală a Patriarhului Ilia al II-lea al Georgiei se reflectă în mod deosebit în ctitorirea impunătoarei Catedrale Sfânta Treime din Tbilisi, una dintre cele mai mari și reprezentative catedrale ortodoxe din lume. Construită între 1995 și 2004 ca simbol al renașterii spirituale a poporului georgian, această catedrală mărturisește credința vie și statornică a unei națiuni care și-a regăsit identitatea în jurul valorilor creștine.
Patriarhul Ilia al II-lea a manifestat o dragoste frățească față de celelalte Biserici Ortodoxe surori, promovând comuniunea și cooperarea panortodoxă. Relațiile frățești cu Biserica Ortodoxă Română au fost marcate de respect reciproc, sprijin și conlucrare, în duh de unitate și iubire creștină. Ne amintim cu bucurie de faptul că, în anul 1977, la ceremonia de întronizare a celui de-al patrulea Patriarh al României, Preafericitul Părinte Iustin Moisescu, Biserica Georgiei a fost reprezentată de Patriarhul Ilia al II-lea, pe atunci Mitropolit de Suhumi și Abhazia. De asemenea, în perioada 26-30 septembrie 1996, Patriarhul Ilia al II-lea al Georgiei a efectuat o vizită oficială în România, marcând un moment deosebit în relațiile dintre Biserica Ortodoxă Română și Biserica Ortodoxă Georgiană.
În aceste zile de doliu, încredințăm pe toți ierarhii Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei, pe clerul și pe întreg poporul ortodox georgian de prețuirea și rugăciunea noastră, cerând Preamilostivului Dumnezeu să odihnească sufletul preaiubitului nostru frate în Hristos, vrednicul de pomenire Ilia al II-lea, Patriarhul Catolicos al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei, în lăcașurile sfinților Lui cei bineplăcuți, unde nu este durere, nici întristare, nici suspin, ci viață fără de sfârșit.
Veșnica lui pomenire din neam în neam!
† Daniel
Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române
Mesaj transmis la funeraliile Preafericitului Părinte Ilia al II-lea, Patriarhul Catolicos al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei, Tbilisi, duminică, 22 martie 2026.
***
Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia – A Wise and Humble Spiritual Shepherd
Your Eminence Shio,
Locum tenens of the Patriarchal Throne, Metropolitan of Senaki and Chkhorotsku,
Beloved Members of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church,
Esteemed State Authorities of the Republic of Georgia,
The Romanian Orthodox Church has received with profound sorrow the news of the departure from this world, at the venerable age of 93, of our beloved brother in Christ, Ilia II of blessed memory, Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi, Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia, and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.
Endowed by God with special gifts for the service of the Church, His Beatitude wisely and steadfastly guided the faithful Georgian people through a period marked by profound transformations and trials. His long service, spanning nearly half a century at the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, was devoted to strengthening spiritual life, reviving sacred traditions, and unwaveringly professing the Orthodox faith.
A wise and humble spiritual shepherd, Patriarch Ilia II was a beacon of balance and hope for both clergy and laity. Through his words and works, he fostered peace, unity, and Christian responsibility, offering a living example of tireless and fruitful service to the Church. The pastoral work of Patriarch Ilia II is particularly reflected in the construction of the impressive Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, one of the largest and most representative Orthodox cathedrals in the world. Built between 1995 and 2004 as a symbol of the spiritual rebirth of the Georgian people, this cathedral bears witness to the living and steadfast faith of a nation that rediscovered its identity around Christian values.
Patriarch Ilia II showed fraternal love toward the other Sister Orthodox Churches, promoting pan-Orthodox communion and cooperation. Fraternal relations with the Romanian Orthodox Church were marked by mutual respect, support, and cooperation, in the spirit of unity and Christian love. We recall with joy that in the year 1977, at the enthronement ceremony of the fourth Patriarch of Romania, His Beatitude Iustin Moisescu, the Georgian Orthodox Church was represented by Patriarch Ilia II, then Metropolitan of Sukhumi and Abkhazia. Furthermore, from September 26 to 30, 1996, Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia made an official visit to Romania, marking a special moment in the relations between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Georgian Orthodox Church.
In these days of mourning, we assure all the hierarchs of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the clergy and the entire Orthodox people of Georgia of our respect and prayers, asking the All-Merciful God to grant rest to the soul of our beloved brother in Christ, Ilia II of blessed memory, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, in the dwelling places of His beloved saints, where there is no pain, nor sorrow, nor sighing, but life everlasting.
May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!
† Daniel
Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church
Message of His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, at the Funeral Service of His Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Tbilisi, Sunday, 22 March 2026.