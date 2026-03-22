Patriarhul Catolicos Ilia al II-lea al Georgiei – un păstor înțelept și smerit

Mesaj transmis la funeraliile Preafericitului Părinte Ilia al II-lea, Patriarhul Catolicos al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei, Tbilisi, duminică, 22 martie 2026.

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Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia – A Wise and Humble Spiritual Shepherd

Your Eminence Shio,

Locum tenens of the Patriarchal Throne, Metropolitan of Senaki and Chkhorotsku,

Beloved Members of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church,

Esteemed State Authorities of the Republic of Georgia,

The Romanian Orthodox Church has received with profound sorrow the news of the departure from this world, at the venerable age of 93, of our beloved brother in Christ, Ilia II of blessed memory, Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi, Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia, and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

Endowed by God with special gifts for the service of the Church, His Beatitude wisely and steadfastly guided the faithful Georgian people through a period marked by profound transformations and trials. His long service, spanning nearly half a century at the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, was devoted to strengthening spiritual life, reviving sacred traditions, and unwaveringly professing the Orthodox faith.

A wise and humble spiritual shepherd, Patriarch Ilia II was a beacon of balance and hope for both clergy and laity. Through his words and works, he fostered peace, unity, and Christian responsibility, offering a living example of tireless and fruitful service to the Church. The pastoral work of Patriarch Ilia II is particularly reflected in the construction of the impressive Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, one of the largest and most representative Orthodox cathedrals in the world. Built between 1995 and 2004 as a symbol of the spiritual rebirth of the Georgian people, this cathedral bears witness to the living and steadfast faith of a nation that rediscovered its identity around Christian values.

Patriarch Ilia II showed fraternal love toward the other Sister Orthodox Churches, promoting pan-Orthodox communion and cooperation. Fraternal relations with the Romanian Orthodox Church were marked by mutual respect, support, and cooperation, in the spirit of unity and Christian love. We recall with joy that in the year 1977, at the enthronement ceremony of the fourth Patriarch of Romania, His Beatitude Iustin Moisescu, the Georgian Orthodox Church was represented by Patriarch Ilia II, then Metropolitan of Sukhumi and Abkhazia. Furthermore, from September 26 to 30, 1996, Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia made an official visit to Romania, marking a special moment in the relations between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Georgian Orthodox Church.

In these days of mourning, we assure all the hierarchs of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the clergy and the entire Orthodox people of Georgia of our respect and prayers, asking the All-Merciful God to grant rest to the soul of our beloved brother in Christ, Ilia II of blessed memory, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, in the dwelling places of His beloved saints, where there is no pain, nor sorrow, nor sighing, but life everlasting.

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church