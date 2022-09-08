Data: 08 Sep, 2022

București, 8 septembrie 2022

Majestății Sale CHARLES al III-lea,

Regele Regatului Unit al Marii Britanii și al Commonwealth-ului

Majestatea Voastră,

Suntem profund mișcați de trecerea la Domnul a regretatei Regine Elisabeta a II-a, mama iubită a Majestății Voastre și Suveran al Regatului Unit și al Commonwealth-ului, în ziua de 8 septembrie 2022, în care sărbătorim, în Biserica Ortodoxă, Nașterea Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu și Pururea Fecioarei Maria.

Cunoaștem legătura apropiată pe care Majestatea Sa Regina Elisabeta a II-a a avut-o cu Familia Regală a Românei, în special cu fostul Rege Mihai al României, pe care l-a apreciat atât de mult.

În același timp, Majestatea Sa a fost un prieten constant al poporului român și, în special, al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, în strădania lor de a trece prin vremurile grele ale dictaturii comuniste.

În cele din urmă, dar nu în ultimul rând, Majestatea Sa Regina Elisabeta a II-a a rămas în conștiința noastră ca o susținătoare constantă a românilor care s-au stabilit în Regatul Unit și, în general, a României, fiind inspirată de manifestarea statornică de iubire și apreciere a Majestății Voastre pentru țara si poporul nostru.

În aceste momente de mare întristare și durere pentru Familia Regală Britanică și pentru Majestatea Voastră, personal, ne rugăm ca sufletul nobil al Majestății Sale Regina Elisabeta a II-a să se odihnească în pacea, lumina și iubirea Preasfintei Treimi.

Veșnica ei pomenire din neam în neam!

Cu deosebită prețuire,

† DANIEL,

Patriarhul României

***

Bucharest, 8 September 2022

His Majesty CHARLES III,

King of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth Realms

Your Majesty,

We are deeply moved by the falling asleep into the Lord of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Your Majesty’s beloved mother and Sovereign of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth Realms, on the 8th of September 2022, the day when we celebrate, in the Orthodox Church, the Nativity of Our Most Holy Lady the Theotokos and Ever-Vergin Mary.

We came to know of the close bond that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II shared with the Romanian Monarchy, especially through the late King Michael of Romania, whom she so much appreciated.

At the same time, she has been a constant friend of the Romanian people and, particularly, of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in their endeavour to pass through the difficult times of communist dictatorship.

Last, but not least, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has remained in our thoughts as a constant supporter of the Romanians who settled in the United Kingdom, and of Romania, in general, as inspired by Your Majesty’s unfailing manifestation of love and appreciation of our country and people.

In these moments of great sorrow and grief for the British Royal Family, and of Your Majesty, personally, we pray that the noble soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II may rest in the peace, light and love of the Most Holy Trinity.

May her memory be eternal from generation to generation!

With high esteem,

† DANIEL,

Patriarch of Romania