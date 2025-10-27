„Important semn de prețuire pentru întreaga activitate desfășurată de Biserica Ortodoxă Română”

***

Mr. President NICUȘOR DAN,

Your Holiness,

Your Eminences, Your Graces,

Honoured guests,

With humility and joy and, we have today received the Order of Cultural Merit in the Rank of Grand Officer, conferred upon the Romanian Orthodox Church by the President of Romania.

The Order of Cultural Merit in the Rank of Grand Officer, the highest rank that can be awarded to an institution by the Romanian State, stands as an important sign of recognition for the entire activity carried out by the Romanian Orthodox Church in promoting the spiritual, cultural, and moral values of the Orthodox Christian faith.

In a world marked by numerous social, political, and economic crises, the cooperation between the Church and the institutions of the State—founded on mutual respect and effective dialogue—is essential for strengthening social peace and solidarity among people.

Therefore, Mr. President, we wish to express our gratitude for this Order offered as a token of appreciation for the mission of the Romanian Orthodox Church. At the same time, we pray that God may pour out His blessing upon Romania, upon its leaders, and upon the entire Romanian people!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church