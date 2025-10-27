Preafericite Părinte Daniel, Patriarh al României, preaiubit frate și împreună-slujitor al Smereniei noastre, Cu adevărat acum toate s-au umplut de lumină în slăvita mlădiță a Bisericii-Mamă a
„Important semn de prețuire pentru întreaga activitate desfășurată de Biserica Ortodoxă Română”
Domnule Președinte Nicușor Dan,
Sanctitatea Voastră,
Înaltpreasfințiile și Preasfințiile Voastre,
Onorată asistență,
Cu smerenie şi bucurie, am primit astăzi Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Mare Ofițer conferit Bisericii Ortodoxe Române de către Președintele României.
Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Mare Ofițer, cel mai înalt grad care poate fi conferit unei instituții din Statul român, reprezintă un important semn de prețuire pentru întreaga activitate desfășurată de Biserica Ortodoxă Română, în promovarea valorilor spirituale, culturale și morale creștin ortodoxe.
În contextul unei lumi afectate de numeroase crize de ordin social, politic și economic, cooperarea dintre Biserică și instituțiile statului, în spiritul respectului reciproc și al dialogului eficient, este esențială pentru consolidarea păcii sociale și a solidarității între oameni.
Prin urmare, doresc să exprim mulțumirea noastră, Domnule Președinte, pentru acest Ordin oferit ca semn de apreciere față de activitatea Bisericii Ortodoxe Române. Totodată, ne rugăm lui Dumnezeu să reverse binecuvântarea Sa asupra României, asupra conducătorilor ei și a întregului popor român!
† Daniel
Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române
Cuvânt de mulțumire rostit la conferirea, de către Președintele României, a Ordinului Meritul Cultural în grad de Mare Ofițer, Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, Palatul Cotroceni, luni, 27 octombrie 2025.
Titlul aparține redacției.
Mr. President NICUȘOR DAN,
Your Holiness,
Your Eminences, Your Graces,
Honoured guests,
With humility and joy and, we have today received the Order of Cultural Merit in the Rank of Grand Officer, conferred upon the Romanian Orthodox Church by the President of Romania.
The Order of Cultural Merit in the Rank of Grand Officer, the highest rank that can be awarded to an institution by the Romanian State, stands as an important sign of recognition for the entire activity carried out by the Romanian Orthodox Church in promoting the spiritual, cultural, and moral values of the Orthodox Christian faith.
In a world marked by numerous social, political, and economic crises, the cooperation between the Church and the institutions of the State—founded on mutual respect and effective dialogue—is essential for strengthening social peace and solidarity among people.
Therefore, Mr. President, we wish to express our gratitude for this Order offered as a token of appreciation for the mission of the Romanian Orthodox Church. At the same time, we pray that God may pour out His blessing upon Romania, upon its leaders, and upon the entire Romanian people!
† Daniel
Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church
Word of Thanks by His Beatitude DANIEL, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, on the Occasion of the Conferral of the Order of Cultural Merit in the Rank of Grand Officer to the Romanian Orthodox Church by the President of Romania, Cotroceni Palace, Monday, October 27, 2025.