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Ziarul Lumina Actualitate religioasă Mesaje și cuvântări Mesaj de condoleanțe la trecerea din această lume a Patriarhului Georgiei, Ilia al II-lea

Mesaj de condoleanțe la trecerea din această lume a Patriarhului Georgiei, Ilia al II-lea

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Data: 17 Martie 2026

București, 17 martie 2026

Către Sfântul Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe a Georgiei

Înaltpreasfințiile și Preasfințiile Voastre,

Cu profundă întristare, am primit vestea trecerii din această lume a preaiubitului nostru frate în Hristos, vrednicul de pomenire Ilia al II-lea, Patriarhul Catolicos al Întregii Georgii, o venerabilă personalitate a Ortodoxiei contemporane și un mărturisitor statornic al credinței, care a păstorit cu înțelepciune Biserica Ortodoxă a Georgiei, atât în vremuri de încercare, cât și de înnoire.

În numele ierarhilor, clerului și credincioșilor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, adresăm condoleanțe membrilor Sfântului Sinod și întregii Biserici Ortodoxe a Georgiei.

Totodată, ne rugăm Domnului nostru Iisus Hristos, Cel ce este „Învierea și Viața” (Ioan 11, 25), să odihnească sufletul Patriarhului Ilia al II-lea în lăcașurile sfinților bineplăcuți Lui, unde nu este durere, nici întristare, nici suspin, ci viață fără de sfârşit.

Veșnica lui pomenire din neam în neam!

 

† Daniel

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

 

***

 

Bucharest, 17 March 2026

To the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Georgia

Your Eminences,

Your Graces,

It is with deep sorrow that we received the news about the passing from this world of our beloved brother in Christ, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II of blessed memory, a venerable personality of contemporary Orthodoxy and a steadfast confessor of the faith, who shepherded with wisdom the Orthodox Church of Georgia during periods of both trial and renewal.

On behalf of the hierarchs, clergy, and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church, we extend condolences to the members of the Holy Synod and to the entire Georgian Orthodox Church.

At the same time, we pray to our Lord Jesus Christ, Who is “the Resurrection and the Life” (John 11, 25), to rest to the soul of Patriarch Ilia II in the dwelling places of His beloved saints, where there is no pain, nor sorrow, nor sighing, but life everlasting.

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

 

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

 

Citeşte mai multe despre:   Patriarhul Ilia al II-lea al Georgiei  -   condoleanțe
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