Arhiepiscopul Anastasie al Albaniei, un păstor dinamic și misionar

Archbishop ANASTASIOS of Albania – A Dynamic and Missionary Spiritual Shepherd –

Your Eminence Ioannis,

Metropolitan of Korçë and Locum Tenens of the Archdiocesan Throne,

Beloved members of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Albania,

Esteemed State authorities of the Republic of Albania,

The hierarchs, clergy, and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church received, with deep sorrow, the news of the passing from this world of our beloved brother and co-celebrant, Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, Anastasios of blessed memory, a remarkable personality of contemporary Orthodoxy and of the entire Christian world.

A hierarch with a unique missionary vocation and with an extraordinary pastoral gift, His Beatitude leaves a profound mark on the recent history of the Orthodox Church of Albania, which he wisely and faithfully led over 33 years. The main merit for the revival and flourishing of the Orthodox Church of Albania, during the decades that followed the fall of the communist regime in Tirana, is due to Archbishop Anastasios, a dynamic and diligent servant in the vineyard of our Lord Jesus Christ. Due to His Beatitude’s unwavering efforts, the Orthodox Church of Albania experienced a resurrection after years of suffering and persecution, through the construction of places of worship, theological schools, social-philanthropic institutions, and also by forming a new generation of clergy and lay faithful.

A gentle and wise shepherd, His Beatitude Anastasios distinguished himself as an erudite scholar, whose theological work, partially translated into Romanian, constitutes a rich and valuable source of inspiration for young theologians and servants of the Holy Altars in their mission to preach the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to a secularized society, which is often hostile to the Church. His Beatitude’s theological thinking reflects the missionary experience he gained on the African continent, the fruits of his academic career at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, his pastoral service as Primate of the Orthodox Church of Albania, and his rich activity as a member of organizations of inter-Christian and inter-religious dialogue. In this regard, the spiritual legacy offered by Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania to contemporary Orthodoxy, in particular, and to the Christian world, in general, is one of dialogue, peace, and solidarity among Churches, religions, and people.

Archbishop Anastasios manifested a fraternal love for the Romanian people and the Romanian Orthodox Church, which he visited several times, always promoting fraternal cooperation and mutual help between the Orthodox Churches. Thus, we remember with gratitude His Beatitude’s last visit to Bucharest, in the autumn of 2017, during the events dedicated to the feast of St. Demetrius the New, the Patron Saint of Bucharest, and to the commemoration by the Romanian Patriarchate of those who defended Orthodoxy during communism. With the same gratitude, we also recall our participation, together with a delegation of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the events in Tirana, in 2014, dedicated to the consecration of the National Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, a symbol of the revival of the Orthodox Church of Albania and a crowning achievement of Archbishop Anastasios’ pastoral and missionary work.

In these days of mourning, we assure all the hierarchs of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Albania, the clergy and the Albanian Orthodox faithful of our full esteem and prayers, asking the All-Merciful God to rest among the Righteous Ones the soul of our beloved brother in Christ, Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, Anastasios of blessed memory, in the light, peace, and love of the Holy Trinity.

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church