„Încununarea eforturilor depuse de Biserica-mamă pentru preoții și credincioșii ortodocși români din Irlanda și Islanda”
„Ascultaţi pe mai-marii voştri şi vă supuneţi lor, fiindcă ei priveghează pentru sufletele voastre, având să dea de ele seamă.” (Evrei 13, 17)
Înaltpreasfințiile și Preasfințiile Voastre,
Preasfinția Voastră, Preasfințite Părinte Nectarie,
Preacuvioși și Preacucernici Părinți,
Onorată asistență,
Întronizarea Preasfințitului Părinte Nectarie Petre ca cel dintâi Episcop al nou-înființatei Episcopii Ortodoxe Române a Irlandei și Islandei este un eveniment de aleasă și binecuvântată bucurie, nu numai pentru comunitatea ortodoxă română din cele două țări insulare ale Europei Occidentale și de Nord, ci și pentru întreaga Biserică Ortodoxă Română.
În ședința sa de lucru din data de 29 februarie 2024, Sfântul Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române a aprobat înființarea Episcopiei Ortodoxe Române a Irlandei și Islandei, cu sediul la Dublin, ca eparhie sufragană a Mitropoliei Ortodoxe Române a Europei Occidentale și Meridionale, iar, în data de 25 octombrie 2024, a ales în demnitatea de ierarh al acestei eparhii pe Preasfințitul Părinte Nectarie de Bretania, Episcop-vicar al Arhiepiscopiei Ortodoxe Române a Europei Occidentale.
Înființarea Episcopiei Ortodoxe Române a Irlandei și Islandei constituie încununarea eforturilor depuse de Biserica-mamă, în purtarea sa de grijă pentru preoții și credincioșii ortodocși români stabiliți, temporar sau permanent, pe teritoriul celor două țări europene. Astfel, în cadrul acestui moment solemn al întronizării, Preasfințitul Părinte Episcop Nectarie Petre este încredințat, în conlucrare cu toți clericii din cuprinsul nou-înființatei eparhii, cu nobila misiune de a osteni, „cu timp și fără timp” (2 Tim. 4, 2), la păstorirea creștinilor ortodocși români din Irlanda și Islanda pe calea mântuirii, precum și la păstrarea unității spirituale și a identității etnice a acestora.
Preasfințitul Părinte Episcop Nectarie Petre este unul dintre cei mai tineri ierarhi ai Bisericii Ortodoxe Române. În pofida acestui fapt, Preasfinția Sa este un bun cunoscător al realităților religioase și al provocărilor de ordin pastoral și misionar din Europa de Vest, atât prin contactul cu spațiul și cultura occidentală în anii de formare spirituală și teologică de la Institutul Teologic Ortodox „Saint Serge”, din Paris, dar mai ales prin experiența dobândită în slujirea de Episcop-vicar al Arhiepiscopiei Ortodoxe Române a Europei Occidentale.
Preasfinția Voastră, Preasfințite Părinte Nectarie,
Slujirea poporului lui Dumnezeu din Episcopia Ortodoxă Română a Irlandei și Islandei înseamnă asumarea unei mari responsabilități, mai ales că eparhia care v-a fost încredințată astăzi este una în plin proces de organizare și consolidare. Suntem, însă, deplin convinși că Preasfinția Voastră, ca un vrednic și înțelept iconom al Tainelor lui Dumnezeu (cf. 1 Cor. 4, 1), veți sluji cu jertfelnicie comunitatea ortodoxă română din Irlanda și Islanda, îndeplinind cu devotament noua misiune la care ați fost chemat, în cooperare cu ceilalți membri ai Sinodului mitropolitan și în comuniune deplină cu Sfântul Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române.
În plus, întreg continentul european este astăzi marcat de numeroase crize spirituale, economice, sociale și politice, iar mărturia noastră creștină și ortodoxă se cere a fi întărită și afirmată cu și mai multă înțelepciune și fidelitate față de adevărul mântuitor al Evangheliei Domnului nostru Iisus Hristos. De aceea, Preasfinția Voastră, în calitatea de Episcop al nou-înființatei eparhii, aveți datoria promovării dialogului și conlucrării cu ierarhii celorlalte Biserici Ortodoxe din Irlanda și Islanda, dar și cu reprezentanții tuturor cultelor creștine din aceste două țări, în vederea unei mărturii comune, prin cuvânt și faptă, pentru a arăta că principiile Evangheliei lui Iisus Hristos reprezintă soluția spirituală la multiplele provocări ale lumii contemporane.
În această zi binecuvântată de Dumnezeu, Vă adresăm, Preasfinția Voastră, părinteşti doriri de sănătate, pace şi ajutor de la Dumnezeu, rugând pe Hristos Domnul să Vă călăuzească în lucrarea pastoral-misionară încredinţată, iar harul Său Cel sfinţitor să se reverse asupra tuturor clericilor şi credincioşilor din Episcopia Ortodoxă Română a Irlandei și Islandei şi asupra tuturor celor care Vă sprijină în activitatea sfântă pe care o împliniți.
Cu frăţească dragoste şi părintească binecuvântare în Hristos Domnul,
† Daniel
Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române
Mesaj adresat cu ocazia întronizării Preasfinţitului Părinte Nectarie Petre ca Episcop al Episcopiei Ortodoxe Române a Irlandei și Islandei, sâmbătă, 11 ianuarie 2025.
“Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account” (Hebrew 13, 17).
Your Eminences, Your Graces,
Your Eminence Bishop NECTARIE,
Most Reverend and Venerable Fathers,
Esteemed audience,
The enthronement of His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre as the first bishop of the newly established Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland is an event of great and blessed joy, not only for the Romanian Orthodox community in these two island countries of Western and Northern Europe but also for the entire Romanian Orthodox Church.
In its working session on February 29, 2024, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church approved the establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland, with its headquarters in Dublin, as a suffragan diocese of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of Western and Southern Europe. Then, on October 25, 2024, His Grace Nectarie of Brittany, Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Western Europe, was elected hierarch of this newly established diocese.
The establishment of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland marks the culmination of the efforts made by the Mother Church in caring for the Romanian Orthodox priests and faithful who have settled, either temporarily or permanently, in these two European countries. Thus, during this solemn moment of the Enthronement, His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre is entrusted, in cooperation with all the clergy within the newly established diocese, with the noble mission of labouring – “whether the time is favourable or not” (2 Tim. 4, 2) – to shepherd the Romanian Orthodox Christians in Ireland and Iceland on the path of salvation, as well as to preserve their spiritual unity and ethnic identity.
His Grace Bishop Nectarie Petre is one of the youngest hierarchs of the Romanian Orthodox Church. Nevertheless, His Grace is very knowledgeable of the religious realities and pastoral and missionary challenges in Western Europe, both through his contact with the Western context and culture during his years of spiritual and theological formation at the Saint Serge Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris, and especially through the experience gained while serving as Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Western Europe.
Your Grace Bishop Nectarie,
Serving the people of God in the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland means assuming a great responsibility, especially since the diocese entrusted to you today is one that is in the process of organization and consolidation. However, we are fully convinced that Your Grace, as a worthy and wise servant of God’s Mysteries (cf. 1 Cor. 4, 1), will devoutly serve the Romanian Orthodox community in Ireland and Iceland, faithfully fulfilling the new mission to which you have been called, in cooperation with the other members of the Metropolitan Synod and in full communion with the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church.
Moreover, the entire European continent is today marked by numerous spiritual, economic, social, and political crises. This is why our Christian and Orthodox testimony must be strengthened and affirmed with even greater wisdom and faithfulness to the saving truth of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, Your Grace, as the bishop of the newly established diocese, you have the duty of promoting dialogue and cooperation with the hierarchs of the other Orthodox Churches in Ireland and Iceland, as well as with the representatives of all Christian denominations in these two countries, with the aim of offering a common testimony, both in word and deed, to show that the principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ represent the spiritual solution to the multiple challenges of the contemporary world.
On this blessed day, we extend to Your Grace our paternal wishes of health, peace, and help from God, praying Christ the Lord to guide you in the pastoral and missionary work entrusted to you. We also pray that Christ may bestow His sanctifying grace upon all the clergy and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland, as well as upon all those who support Your Grace in the holy activity that you carry out.
With fraternal love and paternal blessing in Christ the Lord,
† Daniel
Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church
Message of His Beatitude Patriarch DANIEL of the Romanian Orthodox Church, on the occasion of the enthronement of His Grace Nectarie Petre as Bishop of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese of Ireland and Iceland, Saturday, 11 January 2025.