Mesaj la trecerea la cele veșnice a Preafericitului Hrisostom al II-lea al Ciprului

București, 7 noiembrie 2022

Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ciprului

Cu profundă durere, am aflat despre plecarea din această lume, după o îndelungată suferință pe care a îndurat‑o cu atâta curaj, a iubitului nostru frate în Hristos, vrednicul de pomenire Hrisostom al II‑lea, Arhiepiscopul Noii Iustiniana și al întregului Cipru, o venerabilă și bine‑cunoscută personalitate a Ortodoxiei contemporane.

Împărtășim durerea provocată de această pierdere și, în numele ierarhilor, clerului și credincioșilor Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, adresăm condoleanțe frățești membrilor Sfântului Sinod și întregii Biserici a Ciprului.

Ne rugăm lui Hristos, Domnul nostru, Cel Care este învierea și viața (cf. Ioan 11, 25), să odihnească împreună cu drepții sufletul Arhiepiscopului Hrisostom al II‑lea în lumina, pacea și iubirea Preasfintei Treimi.

Veșnica lui pomenire din neam în neam!

† Daniel

Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

Bucharest, 07 November 2022

To the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus

It is with deep sorrow that we learned about the passing away, after a long suffering which he has so bravely endured, of our beloved brother in Christ, the worthy to remember Chrysostomos II, Archbishop of New Justiniana and All Cyprus, a venerable and well-known personality of the contemporary Orthodoxy.

We share the grief caused by this loss, and, on behalf of the hierarchs, clergy and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Church, we address fraternal condolences to the members of the Holy Synod and to the entire Church of Cyprus.

We pray Christ, our Lord, the One Who is the resurrection and the life (cf. John 11:25), to rest the soul of Archbishop Chrysostomos II with the righteous ones in the light, peace and love of the Most Holy Trinity.

May his eternal memory be from generation to generation!

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church